What caused the freak gas tank explosion that killed 3 at Delhi CNG station?

Three people were killed, and some others were injured after a gas tank of a truck exploded at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday, prompting police to call a team from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for an inspection.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI/HT)

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The three victims were staffers at the CNG station, and one of them was filling the gas tank when it exploded.

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The truck's driver and others standing nearby were minorly injured in the incident, authorities said. The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently under medical care, a fire service officer was cited by news agency PTI. What caused the blast? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently under medical care, a fire service officer was cited by news agency PTI. What caused the blast? {{/usCountry}}

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While the exact cause of the explosion is not yet clear, the officer said, the news agency reported that the blast happened during refilling. The officer said that a probe is underway to determine what triggered the blast.

Last month, at least 10 people, including a 15-year-old girl, sustained severe burn injuries after an LPG cooking cylinder exploded while locals were trying to extinguish a house fire in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

The fire reportedly broke out in the thatched structure at Chinna Ammankudi near Thiruvonam while the family was asleep. Neighbours had noticed the blaze and alerted the family to evacuate, then rushed to douse the fire with water.

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While several men gathered to control the blaze, an LPG cooking cylinder inside the kitchen suddenly exploded.

The Thiruvonam police registered a case into the incident and launched a probe.