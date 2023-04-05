Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / What CJI said on WFH for lawyers amid rising Covid cases: 'Don't feel…'

What CJI said on WFH for lawyers amid rising Covid cases: 'Don't feel…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Covid Cases in India: A bench comprising the CJI said that the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud took note of the rising number of Covid cases in the country, saying that the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing. A bench comprising the CJI and Justice J B Pardiwala said that the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (Hindustan Times)

Read more: 'Critical views can't be termed anti-establishment': SC cancels channel ban

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

India recorded 4,435 new Covid infections today, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days. With this the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data as the overall tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated. With 2,069 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 4,41,77,204 . The overall recovery rate was pegged at 98.76%.

India has so far administered 220.65 crore vaccine doses (95.20 crore second doses and 22.86 crore precautionary doses), of which 9,497 doses were administered on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP