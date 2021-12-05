'What exactly is the home ministry doing': Rahul Gandhi on civilian killing in Nagaland

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the incident of civilian killing in Nagaland during an Army operation in heart-wrenching. The government must give a real reply, the Congress leader said. "What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

At least 14 casualties were reported, including that of a jawan, after security forces fired on a truck, as it launched an operation after receiving credible inputs on the movement of insurgents. The exact number of the fatalities is not yet known, while a high-level investigation is going on as to whether the civilians were mistaken as terrorists or not. The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry in the incident, confirming the death of one jawan.

According to police officers, the incident took place on Saturday between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief general MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," a statement issued by the headquarters of the Army's 3 Corps said.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and ordered an SIT inquiry. Union home minister Amit Shah expressed his anguish over the unfortunate incident. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

The incident triggered protests by villagers, while the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation has urged the six tribes of the region to withdraw participation from the ongoing Hornbill Festival. "While expressing deep sorrow and sadness over the indiscriminate firing by Indian security force where more than 10 daily wage labourers from Oting village were blatantly killed, the ENPO vehemently condemn the barbaric act of the security force," a release issued the organisation said.

"It has to be understood by all concerned that this order/move is not against the State Govt., but to show resentment against the security forces who have committed this heinous crime, and to show solidarity of the 6 tribes," it said.

(With agency inputs)