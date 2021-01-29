What happened between Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know

An apparent division between Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait came to surface on Thursday evening after Naresh Tikait, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the protest at the Ghazipur site will end as there was pressure from the administration to vacate the space. However, Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of the union, said the protest will not end. Naresh Tikait has called a mahapanchayat at 11am on Friday. Though the events on Thursday projected two brothers at odds, later Naresh Tikait was reported to have said that his younger brother's tears will not go in vain.

Here is all you need to know about the brothers and their apparent feud

> Bharatiya Kisan Union is spearheading the farmers' protest against the recently passed agriculture laws. Both the brothers represent this union. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) is a separate faction.

> Their father Mahendra Singh Tikait was an influential figure of Muzzaffarnagar. He had founded the Uttar Pradesh branch of Bharatiya Kisan Union, which was originally founded by Chaudhary Charan Singh who later became the Prime Minister.

> Naresh Tikait, the elder son of Mahendra Singh Tikait, is the chief of the Baliyan Khap Panchayat which he inherited from his father who had become the Chaudhary of Baliyan Khap at the age of eight.

> Rakesh Tikait, as the spokesperson of BKU, is a face of the ongoing protest as he is leading from the front. Naresh Tikait is at Muzaffarnagar. He has called a mahapanchayat on Friday.

> Rakesh Tikait's insistence came in the wake of the pressure from the local administration as he said it's better to vacate than getting beaten up by police.

> After Rakesh Tikait held the fort at Ghazipur and many protesters joined the Ghazipur site, Naresh Tikait said, "The tears of Choudhary Mahendra Singh's younger son won't go in vain. In mahapanchayat, I will take the decision to take this protest to a decisive stage," he said on social media.

