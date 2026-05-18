‘What happens to India's image when…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for ‘avoiding questions’ at Norway summit

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a journalist shared a video purportedly showing the PM avoiding taking questions during a briefing in Norway.

The Congress leader made the remarks on X while sharing a video of a Norwegian journalist attempting to ask Modi a question as he walked away.(File Photo/X)

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PM Modi reached Norway from Sweden for a two-day visit and met King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo. King Harald V presented Modi with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, calls him ‘compromised PM’

The Congress leader made the remarks on X while sharing a video of a Norwegian journalist attempting to ask Modi a question as he walked away.

"What happens to India's image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?," Gandhi wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi attended the third India-Nordic Summit and held key bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi attended the third India-Nordic Summit and held key bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gandhi was responding to an X post by Helle Lyng, a commentator for Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, who had asked Modi a question at the summit but did not receive a response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi was responding to an X post by Helle Lyng, a commentator for Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, who had asked Modi a question at the summit but did not receive a response. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She later posted on X, saying, “Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She later posted on X, saying, “Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PM Modi in Norway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi in Norway {{/usCountry}}

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This is Modi's first visit to Norway and also marks the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.

Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held detailed discussions and called for resolving tensions in Ukraine and West Asia through dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

The talks on Monday focused on increasing cooperation in sectors including clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, green shipping, digital technology, space and Arctic research.

"India and Norway both believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict," PM Modi said in his televised media statement after the talks.

A joint statement said the two prime ministers strongly and clearly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

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With inputs from agencies

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