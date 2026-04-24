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'What I said was wrong': Ram Madhav clarifies on ‘stopping Russian oil imports’ remark

At an event in Washington, Ram Madhav suggested that India had done enough to ensure good relations with the US.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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RSS leader Ram Madhav on Friday clarified his earlier remark on Russian oil imports and said India didn't agree to stop importing oil from Moscow.

Ram Madhav was speaking at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference in Washington DC.

The RSS leader also said that New Delhi "vigorously" protested 50 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on India last year.

The remarks from Madhav came in response to his address at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference in Washington DC.

Taking to a post on X, Madhav clarified: “What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 percent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to d other panelist. But factually incorrect.”

"Today, in the new trade deal we agreed for 18 per cent tariff, higher than what is used to be. So, where is India lagging behind in that. What are those issues where India is not doing enough (to work with America)?" he added.

His earlier remark on India stopping Russian oil imports was met with opposition from the Congress.

 
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