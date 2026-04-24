'What I said was wrong': Ram Madhav clarifies on ‘stopping Russian oil imports’ remark

RSS leader Ram Madhav on Friday clarified his earlier remark on Russian oil imports and said India didn't agree to stop importing oil from Moscow.

Ram Madhav was speaking at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference in Washington DC.

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The RSS leader also said that New Delhi "vigorously" protested 50 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on India last year.

The remarks from Madhav came in response to his address at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference in Washington DC.

Taking to a post on X, Madhav clarified: “What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 percent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to d other panelist. But factually incorrect.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the event in Washington, Ram Madhav suggested that New Delhi had done enough to ensure good relations with the US. He cited instances like India agreeing to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia, apart from agreeing to Washington's reciprocal tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the event in Washington, Ram Madhav suggested that New Delhi had done enough to ensure good relations with the US. He cited instances like India agreeing to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia, apart from agreeing to Washington's reciprocal tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking on the bilateral relations, he remarked, “Where exactly is India is not doing enough?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking on the bilateral relations, he remarked, “Where exactly is India is not doing enough?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was speaking at the panel that also included American diplomat Kurt Campbell and Elizabeth Threlkeld, Deputy Director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was speaking at the panel that also included American diplomat Kurt Campbell and Elizabeth Threlkeld, Deputy Director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We (India) agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia despite so much criticism from our opposition. We agreed to 50 per cent tariff, agreed means we didn't say anything. We maintained out patience," Madhav told the panel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We (India) agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia despite so much criticism from our opposition. We agreed to 50 per cent tariff, agreed means we didn't say anything. We maintained out patience," Madhav told the panel. {{/usCountry}}

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"Today, in the new trade deal we agreed for 18 per cent tariff, higher than what is used to be. So, where is India lagging behind in that. What are those issues where India is not doing enough (to work with America)?" he added.

His earlier remark on India stopping Russian oil imports was met with opposition from the Congress.

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