'What is govt's intention behind selling profitable IMPC?': Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata party-led Centre over the reported plans to privatise and sell Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the plans have "exposed" the "hypocrisy" of promoting Ayurveda and AYUSH. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting (PTI)(PTI)

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi raised concerns over the government's decision to sell the IMPCL located in Almora, Uttarakhand and pointed out that the company, which was established in 1978 by the central and state governments, plays a significant role in the production of Ayurveda and Unani medicines.

She noted that IMPCL reported a profit of ₹18 crore last year and is set to distribute a dividend of ₹6 crore to the government. She highlighted that the company employs over 500 individuals and relies on thousands of small farmers for raw materials.

"What is the government's intention behind selling the profitable Mini Ratna pharmaceutical company? Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), located in Mohan, Almora, Uttarakhand, was established in 1978 by the central and state governments together. It is a major factory of Ayurveda and Unani medicines, which supplies medicines across the country and also abroad," she said in her X post.

"Last year it made a profit of 18 crores and is preparing to give a dividend of 6 crores to the government. This unit has more than 500 employees and thousands of small farmers supply their small produce and raw materials. The plan to sell the profitable drug factory is exposing the truth of the hypocrisy of promoting Ayurveda and AYUSH," the Congress leader added.

Gandhi further questioned the motives behind the sale, suggesting that it may involve transferring valuable national assets to select individuals for profit.

"What could be its motive other than handing over the country's precious assets to select friends and filling their coffers?" she added.