e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented

What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday during which he urged people to follow social distancing and avoid going out as much as possible to check the spread of coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi, on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to follow a Janta Curfew on Sunday (March 22) in fighting coronavirus pandemic. Cautioning people against any complacency in dealing with Covid-19, PM Modi also laid emphasis on individual determination and restraint through social distancing in his 30-minute address to the nation.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

“Today, I am seeking one more support from every citizen. It is Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and imposed by people themselves,” he said.

The Janta Curfew will be in place for 14 hours - from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. The Prime Minister asked people to stay off the roads and public places during this period. He, however, clarified that esential services like police, media, medical services etc will not come under the purview of the curfew.

“Our this effort on March 22 will be a symbol of our restraint and following our duty in the interest of the nation. The success of Janta Curfew, its experience will prepare us for future challenges,” said PM Modi.

He also said that every person should try and phone 10 other people to inform them of Janta Curfew and ways to protect oneself from coronavirus.

Seeking one more cooperation, the Prime Minister asked people to express their gratitude to lakhs of people working at airports, hospitals and performing duties related to transportation and sanitation during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I want that on March 22, we express our gratitude to them. At 5 pm on Sunday, we should stand on doors, balconies, windows of our homes and express our gratitude for five minutes,” he said, adding that people can do so by clapping or ringing bells.

The Janta Curfew announcement was widely hailed by the people. Many Bollywood actors made a fervent appeal to their fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even the Opposition Congress welcomed the announcement, and said it will support the initiative. “I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support “Janta Curfew” while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) and specific economic relief measures,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter.

tags
top news
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Live: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 195, says health ministry
Live: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 195, says health ministry
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convictsAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news