Janta curfew: How Twitter is reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal
“I am requesting your support for ‘janta curfew’”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:03 IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm today
- He urged people to follow ‘janta curfew’
- People flooded Twitter with comments in support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, appealed to 1.3 billion citizens of the country to follow ‘janta curfew’ between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22 on Sunday. He urged people to put themselves under self-isolation and help combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am requesting your support for ‘janta curfew’. The curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22,” PM Modi said. He also shared that in this time of crisis the two mantras people should follow are “resolve” and “self-control”. PM Modi added that this measure is in interest of the country as it will prepare the citizens for any future challenges.
Following the conclusion of the PM’s speech, people took to Twitter to share their views about ‘janta curfew’ – and the reactions are still pouring in.
Here’s a Twitter user who used a meme to show his support:
Prime minister: Please create awareness about #jantacurfew to atleast 10 people.— Prasad Rajput (@Prasad__Rajput) March 19, 2020
Memers: pic.twitter.com/J89Q9SWwq6
A person took a pledge to follow the self-imposed isolation:
I, DHARM, a Responsible citizen of India pledge to follow #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/thgfGpTmhk— dharm upadhyay (@dharmupadhyay) March 19, 2020
Here is another Twitter user who showed their support by changing their profile picture:
My new profile pic for janta curfew.— Akshay (@ChowkidarAGoyal) March 19, 2020
Time to change you profile pic.
Keep supporting modi ji. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/b6NqK9O3W4
Someone shared the story of how a small food stall owner decided to keep his shop closed on Sunday:
My brother overheard a small food stall owner telling his worker, "Sahab ne bola hai band rakhna hai toh band rakhna hai."— ᴊᴀɴᴋɪ シ (@DrJankii) March 19, 2020
Such is the impact of the words of Shri @narendramodi ji on common people!
Proud to have him as PM 🇮🇳
#JantaCurfew
While replying to a Twitter user who asked “But why Sunday? Ek din mein kya hoga?” IFS officer Arun Bothra said this:
You can continue even after Sunday.— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 19, 2020
Aakhir #JantaCurfew hai. Jab tak aapka man kare 😉 https://t.co/syNfRB3phS
Even celebrities and political leaders came forward to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.
MP Shashi Tharoor wrote that he welcomes the PM’s call to solidarity at this challenging time:
I welcome @PMOIndia @narendramodi ‘s call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support #JanataCurfew while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) & specific economic relief measures— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted “extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response.”
Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response. #COVID19 is a challenge for the entire human race. Let's all join as one nation and support the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji. #JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/NTtlg6pNVW— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 19, 2020
Author and actor Twinkle Khanna also praised the speech. She said that the gesture “staves off panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.”
Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that https://t.co/hEYggGXtzE staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew https://t.co/I5maq4kDBk— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020
Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted this in response to PM Modi’s call for self-curfew:
An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020
- #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges
- Avoid panic while buying essential supplies
It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians
PM Modi further urged people to stand at their door or in the balcony of their houses for five minutes on Sunday, March 22 at 5pm and clap to thank the emergency workers doing their duties in their respective fields amid the pandemic outbreak.