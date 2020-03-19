e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Janta curfew: How Twitter is reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal

Janta curfew: How Twitter is reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal

“I am requesting your support for ‘janta curfew’”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image details an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on coronavirus.
The image details an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on coronavirus.(HT Photo)
         
Highlights
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm today
  • He urged people to follow ‘janta curfew’
  • People flooded Twitter with comments in support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, appealed to 1.3 billion citizens of the country to follow ‘janta curfew’ between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22 on Sunday. He urged people to put themselves under self-isolation and help combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am requesting your support for ‘janta curfew’. The curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22,” PM Modi said. He also shared that in this time of crisis the two mantras people should follow are “resolve” and “self-control”. PM Modi added that this measure is in interest of the country as it will prepare the citizens for any future challenges.

Following the conclusion of the PM’s speech, people took to Twitter to share their views about ‘janta curfew’ – and the reactions are still pouring in.

Here’s a Twitter user who used a meme to show his support:

A person took a pledge to follow the self-imposed isolation:

Here is another Twitter user who showed their support by changing their profile picture:

Someone shared the story of how a small food stall owner decided to keep his shop closed on Sunday:

While replying to a Twitter user who asked “But why Sunday? Ek din mein kya hoga?” IFS officer Arun Bothra said this:

Even celebrities and political leaders came forward to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.

MP Shashi Tharoor wrote that he welcomes the PM’s call to solidarity at this challenging time:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted “extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response.”

Author and actor Twinkle Khanna also praised the speech. She said that the gesture “staves off panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.”

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted this in response to PM Modi’s call for self-curfew:

PM Modi further urged people to stand at their door or in the balcony of their houses for five minutes on Sunday, March 22 at 5pm and clap to thank the emergency workers doing their duties in their respective fields amid the pandemic outbreak.

tags
top news
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news