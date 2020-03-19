Janta curfew: How Twitter is reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:03 IST

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm today

He urged people to follow ‘janta curfew’

People flooded Twitter with comments in support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, appealed to 1.3 billion citizens of the country to follow ‘janta curfew’ between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22 on Sunday. He urged people to put themselves under self-isolation and help combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am requesting your support for ‘janta curfew’. The curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22,” PM Modi said. He also shared that in this time of crisis the two mantras people should follow are “resolve” and “self-control”. PM Modi added that this measure is in interest of the country as it will prepare the citizens for any future challenges.

Following the conclusion of the PM’s speech, people took to Twitter to share their views about ‘janta curfew’ – and the reactions are still pouring in.

Here’s a Twitter user who used a meme to show his support:

Prime minister: Please create awareness about #jantacurfew to atleast 10 people.



Memers: pic.twitter.com/J89Q9SWwq6 — Prasad Rajput (@Prasad__Rajput) March 19, 2020

A person took a pledge to follow the self-imposed isolation:

I, DHARM, a Responsible citizen of India pledge to follow #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/thgfGpTmhk — dharm upadhyay (@dharmupadhyay) March 19, 2020

Here is another Twitter user who showed their support by changing their profile picture:

My new profile pic for janta curfew.



Time to change you profile pic.



Keep supporting modi ji. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/b6NqK9O3W4 — Akshay (@ChowkidarAGoyal) March 19, 2020

Someone shared the story of how a small food stall owner decided to keep his shop closed on Sunday:

My brother overheard a small food stall owner telling his worker, "Sahab ne bola hai band rakhna hai toh band rakhna hai."

Such is the impact of the words of Shri @narendramodi ji on common people!



Proud to have him as PM 🇮🇳



#JantaCurfew — ᴊᴀɴᴋɪ シ (@DrJankii) March 19, 2020

While replying to a Twitter user who asked “But why Sunday? Ek din mein kya hoga?” IFS officer Arun Bothra said this:

You can continue even after Sunday.



Aakhir #JantaCurfew hai. Jab tak aapka man kare 😉 https://t.co/syNfRB3phS — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 19, 2020

Even celebrities and political leaders came forward to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.

MP Shashi Tharoor wrote that he welcomes the PM’s call to solidarity at this challenging time:

I welcome @PMOIndia @narendramodi ‘s call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support #JanataCurfew while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) & specific economic relief measures — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted “extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response.”

Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response. #COVID19 is a challenge for the entire human race. Let's all join as one nation and support the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji. #JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/NTtlg6pNVW — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 19, 2020

Author and actor Twinkle Khanna also praised the speech. She said that the gesture “staves off panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.”

Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that https://t.co/hEYggGXtzE staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew https://t.co/I5maq4kDBk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted this in response to PM Modi’s call for self-curfew:

An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus.



- #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges

- Avoid panic while buying essential supplies



It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

PM Modi further urged people to stand at their door or in the balcony of their houses for five minutes on Sunday, March 22 at 5pm and clap to thank the emergency workers doing their duties in their respective fields amid the pandemic outbreak.