In 30-minute-long speech, PM Modi calls for resolve, restraint to fight Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:30 IST

In his first address to the nation after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally and in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the challenge posed by a condition for which there is no cure or vaccine yet, stressed on the importance of self-isolation and social distancing, and reassured the country that his government was taking step to protect Indians’ health as well as livelihoods.

Modi said there was no room for complacency, appealed to citizens to display commitment and called for a “people’s curfew” on Sunday, March 22, where citizens would stay home as both a symbolic message of India’s determination and a test-case to prepare for future challenges. I want a few weeks of yours, he told the nation.

The curfew, the Prime Minister added, should be supplemented with a public expression of gratitude to those staffing essential services at 5pm on that day.

The speech came on a day India announced a ban on all commercial international flights into the country from March 22, effectively cutting itself off from the world; stricter work-from-home measures; and an appeal to the elderly and children to stay home.

The PM’s address combined an appraisal of the current situation and messages of reassurance, placed the onus on citizens to play their part in battling the pandemic. While supporting the idea of the “people’s curfew”, many Opposition parties the speech for what it termed as silence on the government’s plans and strategies to deal with the crisis.

In his address, the PM also acknowledged the growing economic distress and announced that a high-level task force has been mandated to minimise distress; and appealed to employers to be sensitive to those who could not come to work. He also assured citizens of the supply of essentials, urged them to avoid “panic buying” and not get swayed by misinformation.

The PM began by addressing the scale of the crisis. “When there is a natural crisis, usually, a few countries or a few states get affected. But this time, the challenge is truly global, affecting all of humanity. Even in the first or the second World War, not as many countries got affected as have got affected by coronavirus.” He pointed out that science had not yet found a way to deal with the pandemic; and vaccines had not been developed yet to insulate people from it. Modi also highlighted that examples from across the world showed that coronavirus cases suddenly spiked in certain countries, and given that this was happening in the developed world, to think that India would remain unaffected was inaccurate.

While giving credit to Indian citizens for having battled the disease and taking necessary precautions over the past two months, the PM said that an environment was being created where people thought they were somehow insulated from the crisis. “This complacency is not good. Citizens have to be alert. They have to be prepared...If you think that you are fine, that nothing will happen, that you may go to markets and move around on roads, and will remain unaffected, it is not correct. By doing this, you are doing an injustice to yourself and to your loved ones.”

The PM also made a personal appeal to citizens. “Whenever I have asked you for something, you have never disappointed me. Today, I have come to ask for something. I need a few weeks of your life.”

In this period, the PM sought, first, a commitment from citizens to abide by their duties, to follow the directives of the central and state governments, and to stay healthy and keep others around them healthy.

This, in turn, required what the PM called the second condition — “restraint”. This meant avoiding crowds, avoiding markets, and staying and working from home unless it was absolutely imperative to step out. “Social distancing is very necessary and effective.” In particular, he appealed to senior citizens above the age of 65 to not step out of their homes at all.

It was then that the PM made a significant announcement — and what observers saw as a possible template for the future in the case Covid-19 spreads. “On March 22, I appeal to citizens to have a people’s curfew, which is by the people, and for the people. From 7am to 9pm, no one will get out of their homes, no one will be on the streets..Practice self-restraint — this will be symbolic of our determination. The experience of March 22 will also prepare us for future challenges.” The PM asked state governments to help enforce the people’s curfew; he also asked civil society organisations to spread the message about it; and he asked citizens to call ten people each every day, till Sunday, and tell them about it. “This will be a test. Are we ready for it? It is time to see whether we are prepared.”

The PM said that, on the same day, in the evening at 5pm, people should come out to their doors, to their balconies, and in front of their windows, and clap using hands and plates, and ring bells to show their appreciation for those who had continued to serve in these difficult times, at the risk of getting infected themselves. This would include doctors, nurses, hospital staff, housekeeping staff, airlines staff, government servants, police personnel, media persons, railways, bus, auto-rickshaw, and home delivery people, among others.

The PM also appealed to citizens to skip their routine checks ups and postpone non-essential surgeries in order to avoid adding pressure on to the health system.

Given the rising economic impact of Covid-19 — markets have crashed, businesses have scaled down operations, supply chains have got affected, demand has dipped, and there is a possibility of an increase in unemployment and further dip in growth rates — the PM also announced that a Covid-19 economic response task force, led by the finance minister, would come up with measures to minimise the economic distress.

He also made two specific appeals with regard to the economy and everyday life. The first was to citizens to avoid panic buying, with the reassurance that the government was taking all measures to ensure the supply of essentials. The second was to traders and high-income earners to show their “humanity and sensitivity” and take care of those who worked with them, understand if they were unable to come to work, and empathise that they too had families to sustain and preserve their health.

The Opposition’s response was mixed.

The Congress said that it would support the PM’s appeal for a people’s curfew and stand by the government in its efforts to tackle Covid-19.

“We will help spread the word on preventive measures and also help with any emergency services. We will also organise any emergency services if needed,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken told reporters. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to flag the issue and its urgency on February 12. Maken urged the government to test more people. “We also urge that all staff assisting with tests and checks should be provided adequate personal protection equipment,” he added.

Others were more critical.

Derek O’ Brien of the Trinamool Congress said they wanted to hear more about short/medium term solutions, preventive measures, people screened and tested, augmentation of testing and treatment facilities, funds for fighting, the support for the states, and a cohesive action plan between the Centre and States. Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said it was “unfortunate” that the PM had not spelt out anything about the government’s preparation and actions taken to help people fight the coronavirus pandemic. “Apart from the symbolism that PM proposed, what is the government doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings?”

Commenting on the PM’s idea of the people’s curfew, Anurag Agarwal, director, Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, said that social distancing was the only way to prevent the spread of the disease and that this could be done by physically staying apart or through lockdowns. ”Lockdowns have to be considered carefully because there are other consequences – economic, maintenance of essential services, and social panic. But this trial run is a good idea, we all get to experience what a lockdown would be like and it will be on a Sunday when it doesn’t really impact people’s work. On a Monday, it will be different.” He added that it would prepare people in case the government needed to do local lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus if there is community transmission.