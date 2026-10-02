Gujarat’s ‘Operation Gangajal’: What led to compulsory retirement of 2 IAS officers?

Two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, K Rajesh and Gaurav Dahiya, were compulsorily retired by the Gujarat government on Thursday. The decision is part of an ongoing review of officials facing disciplinary action and questions over their conduct under an exercise known as “Operation Gangajal”.

Gaurav Dahiya and K Rajesh were compulsorily retired by the Gujarat government. (HT File Photo)

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The exercise focuses on officials facing corruption charges, disciplinary action and allegations of serious misconduct, HT reported earlier.

Who is K Rajesh?

Rajesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer who was already under suspension, was compulsorily retired amid criminal investigations and legal proceedings linked to alleged bribery, illegal land allotments and money laundering.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in 2022 in a corruption case linked to his tenure as Surendranagar collector from April 2018 to June 2021.

He was accused of accepting bribes to issue arms licences and allot government land. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and filed a prosecution complaint against him.

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{{^usCountry}} Born on March 23, 1986, Rajesh holds a BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Pondicherry University. He joined the IAS in 2011 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on March 23, 1986, Rajesh holds a BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Pondicherry University. He joined the IAS in 2011 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Before taking charge as Surendranagar collector, he served as assistant collector in Junagadh and Surat, followed by a posting as district development officer in Surat.

Who is Gaurav Dahiya?

A Gujarat government official said Dahiya's compulsory retirement came after a series of disciplinary proceedings, controversies and misconduct inquiries during his career, including matters related to his tenure with the National Health Mission.

In August 2019, Dahiya was suspended after a state inquiry committee found substance in allegations of bigamy and professional misconduct levelled against him by a woman from Delhi. The government then ordered a formal departmental inquiry.

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Dahiya rejected the allegations, claiming he had been honey-trapped and blackmailed. Delhi Police later cleared him in the complaint filed by the woman. However, the Gujarat government said at the time that departmental inquiries into separate complaints against him were still underway.

In November 2019, the state government ordered another inquiry into Dahiya's financial dealings. Retired IAS officer VS Gadhavi was appointed to investigate allegations concerning his financial transactions, including the purchase of a flat in Delhi for the woman.

The Gujarat government lifted Dahiya's suspension in July 2023, almost four years after it was imposed. He was then posted as an additional development commissioner in Gandhinagar.

He remained in the position until his compulsory retirement on Thursday.

Dahiya, who was 42 at the time of his retirement, was scheduled to retire in 2044, leaving him with around 18 years of service.

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Born on June 3, 1984, Dahiya completed his MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in 2007. He joined the IAS in 2010 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

During his career, he worked in the health and environment departments and served as mission director of the National Health Mission. He also held the post of district development officer in Banaskantha and Patan.