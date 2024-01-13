What is Ramraj, the gift guests of Ram Mandir consecration event will receive?

As the preparation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple reached the final stage with only a week left before January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all the attendees of the event will be given a special gift -- Ramraj. This apart from motichoor laddoos will be the prashad of the ceremony. Over 11,000 guests have been invited to witness the pran pratishtha event from across the country. The vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple will begin on January 16. (ANI)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Full coverage

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

What is Ramraj?

The soil extracted during the temple's foundation laying is Ramraj. The soil will be packed in small boxes and gifted to the guests. The soil considered sacred can be kept in home gardens, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said. "it is a matter of good fortune to have this soil in any house," the member said. Those who will not be able to attend the ceremony for any reason will be given Ramraj whenever they visit the temple next.

15-metre long photo of Ram Mandir: PM Modi's gift

PM Modi will be given a 15-metre-long picture of the Ram Temple packed in a jute bag.

The pran pratishtha will take place at 12.20pm. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

Doors to be installed by January 19

16 doors have been placed so far and with around 4-5 remaining, all work of door installation will be done by January 19. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum are studded with gold.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the photo of the Ram Mandir invitation card on X.

Code for seating arrangement, QR code for parking

The guests coming to Ayodhya will be given a code for the seating arrangement.

PM Modi's 11-day ritual

PM Modi on Friday commenced his 11-day rituals ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony. "There are only 11 days left for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you," PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

(With agency inputs)