‘What is TN fighting against’, asks guv; CM Stalin hits back

Referring to posters of “Tamil Nadu will fight,” Governor RN Ravi on Sunday wondered what was the state “fighting” for, saying there was no conflict, as chief minister MK Stalin said Tamil Nadu was struggling against issues including Centre’s alleged “arrogance.” Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

“Whenever I travel the state, I find posters on the wall stating Tamil Nadu Poradum (Tamil Nadu will fight).” “With whom will you fight,” the Governor said at the 202nd Avatar Day of Swami Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar held in Chennai. “We all are brothers and sisters. This (thinking) has to go out of our mind.”

Ravi said there was no conflict and there was no fight. “We must live together and prosper together,” he said.

In response, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was fighting against the “arrogance” that funds for education would be released only if Hindi was accepted in the State, in an apparent reference to the Centre’s alleged insistence.

“It (TN) is fighting against those anti-democratic forces who suppress elected governments and go against the will of the people.” Stalin said on X.

Tamil Nadu is fighting against the conspirators who threaten to take industrial growth and job opportunities to other States. The southern state was fighting against the conspiracy to weaken its strength through delimitation, he said.

He has also been critical of the Governor on many issues. The DMK government and the Raj Bhavan have been at loggerheads on issues including NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu.