Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / What is the controversy over Sameer Wankhende's 1st marriage? 5 points
india news

What is the controversy over Sameer Wankhende's 1st marriage? 5 points

Sameer Wankhede claimed he never changed his religion, while the Qazi who reportedly performed the first marriage claimed his name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede during the time of the marriage. 
Nawab Malik tweeted this photo and claimed that this is Sameer Wankhede's 2006 ‘nikah’ with Shabana Quraishi.((Twitter/Nawab Malik))
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Following Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has come under the attack of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was also arrested by the agency on the accusation of possessing drugs which the court said was some herbs. Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion, involving friends as witnesses in cases etc. A recent allegation against Wankhede is that he made a witness sign on blank papers, which is being probed. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has revealed family details of Sameer Wankhede and claimed that despite being a 'Muslim', he got the IRS job in the SC quota. On Wednesday, Nawab Malik released the details of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage which was done according to Islamic tradition.

Aryan Khan case: Nawab Malik posts photos of Sameer Wankhede’s ‘nikah’

Here are 5 points about the ongoing controversy.

1. Nawab Malik released photos and details of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage with Shabana Quraishi. The wedding was performed according to Islamic rituals.

2. Sameer Wankhede accepted that it was an Islamic wedding but that was only because of his mother's wish he said.

3. Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede said he is Dalit and Sameer Wankhede never converted to Islam. Earlier, Nawab Malik claimed that the original name of Sameer Wankhede's father is Dawood, which he refuted. Reports said he was called Dawood in the area where he used to live.

Not a crime, fulfilled my mother's wish: Wankhede on minister's 'Nikah' attack

RELATED STORIES

4. Sameer Wankhede's second wife Kranti Wankhede said Sameer was Hindu when the first marriage took place and that is why they were married under the Special Marriage Act.

5. According to a PTI report, the Qazi who had performed the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2006, on Wednesday claimed the officer belonged to a Muslim family otherwise the 'nikah' would not have been solemnised as per Islam.

“I had performed the 'nikah' of Sameer Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi. Her father had approached me to perform the marriage in the Lokhandwala complex area of Mumbai. The groom's name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede who married Shabana Qureshi,” Maulana Mujammil Ahmed told a news channel, according to the PTI report.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ncb nawab malik
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Returning to Surat post Diwali holidays? Here's what is mandatory to enter city

‘Consider showing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo’: I&B Ministry to media platforms

Gandhian SN Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur

Covid-19: ‘Jumla version’ of vaccine story won’t save lives, says Rahul Gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP