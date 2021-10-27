What is the controversy over Sameer Wankhende's 1st marriage? 5 points

Following Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has come under the attack of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was also arrested by the agency on the accusation of possessing drugs which the court said was some herbs. Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion, involving friends as witnesses in cases etc. A recent allegation against Wankhede is that he made a witness sign on blank papers, which is being probed. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has revealed family details of Sameer Wankhede and claimed that despite being a 'Muslim', he got the IRS job in the SC quota. On Wednesday, Nawab Malik released the details of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage which was done according to Islamic tradition.

Aryan Khan case: Nawab Malik posts photos of Sameer Wankhede’s ‘nikah’

Here are 5 points about the ongoing controversy.

1. Nawab Malik released photos and details of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage with Shabana Quraishi. The wedding was performed according to Islamic rituals.

2. Sameer Wankhede accepted that it was an Islamic wedding but that was only because of his mother's wish he said.

3. Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede said he is Dalit and Sameer Wankhede never converted to Islam. Earlier, Nawab Malik claimed that the original name of Sameer Wankhede's father is Dawood, which he refuted. Reports said he was called Dawood in the area where he used to live.

Not a crime, fulfilled my mother's wish: Wankhede on minister's 'Nikah' attack

4. Sameer Wankhede's second wife Kranti Wankhede said Sameer was Hindu when the first marriage took place and that is why they were married under the Special Marriage Act.

5. According to a PTI report, the Qazi who had performed the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2006, on Wednesday claimed the officer belonged to a Muslim family otherwise the 'nikah' would not have been solemnised as per Islam.

“I had performed the 'nikah' of Sameer Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi. Her father had approached me to perform the marriage in the Lokhandwala complex area of Mumbai. The groom's name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede who married Shabana Qureshi,” Maulana Mujammil Ahmed told a news channel, according to the PTI report.

(With agency inputs)