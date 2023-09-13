What is the new Parliament dress code? Who will wear them? Controversy explained

Amid the row over the agenda of the special session of Parliament called from September 18 to 22, a fresh debate has started over the new dress code which includes kamal print, khaki pants, and Manipuri headgear. The first look of the new dresses has been unveiled. The lotus motif has already sparked a controversy with the Congress questioning its justification. “Why lotus only? Why can’t peacock or why can’t tiger? Oh they’re not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir @ombirlakota?" Congress leader Manickam Tagore said.

Here's a look at the new dress code

This is the new Parliament dress code for male chamber attendants. (ANI)

The new dress code for Parliament chamber attendants.

The dress code for female officers in Parliament

The dress code for female officers -- with a jacket.

Parliament drivers will wear this uniform in the summer.

The winter dress code for Parliament drivers.

Marshals will wear this headgear from now on.

The new dress code of security officers both male and female

Who will have to abide by the new dress code?

Parliament staff including chamber attendants, officers, security personnel, drivers and marshals. Officers from all five key branches of the Parliament secretariat—reporting, table office, notice office, legislative branch and security—will sport new uniforms in this session.

Headgear for men, jacket for women

Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirt with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and headgear for marshals figure in the new dress code. Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

Magenta Nehru jacket for bureaucrats

The bureaucrats will wear a magenta or deep pink Nehru jacket which will replace the band gala suit.

Why new uniform for Parliament staff?

The new uniform is to add an Indian touch to the dress of the Parliament staff. The new design has come from NIFTs as all 18 NIFTs were asked for suggestions for new designs for the uniforms. An expert committee went through the suggestions and then finalised the new uniform.

The Congress earlier criticised the calling of a special session without giving out the agenda. Now the lotus print on some of the dresses has invited a fresh offensive.

