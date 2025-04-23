What Israeli PM Netanyahu said after Pahalgam terror attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned over the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. He extended Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks up during a press statement at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2025. (AP)

"My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism," Israel's Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed sadness over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and said that Israel stands united with India in its fight against terror.

Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies on Tuesday. In the evening, the Home Minister reached Srinagar for the security review meeting. Amit Shah also briefed PM Modi about the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. Candle marches were organised at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence. The terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces will oversee the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised and casualty evacuation commenced," Chinar Corps said in a post on X."

"In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, a candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by the local populace. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," it added.

The incident, which targeted tourists in Pahalgam, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with several political leaders condemning the attack.