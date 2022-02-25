What Mumbai mayor said after tax searches linked to top civic official

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday reacted sharply to tax searches at the residences of Yeshwant Jadhav, the chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee. Jadhav is a Sena leader and the tax department's action has deepened the BJP-Sena rift, which was triggered by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest this week.

"No 'Shiv Saini' does anything inappropriately. It is clear...," she replied on being questioned if she viewed the action as 'politics of revenge'.

On being asked about reports of more such names which may come out, she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "The whole of Mumbai and Maharashtra is watching... let these people do whatever they want in order to win polls, we believe in constitution, law and order. Let the truth come out and enquiry happen."

Jadhav has been the head of the BMC standing committee - viewed as the most important panel in the body - since 2019. Mumbai's civic body is one of the richest in the country. The panel sees the bulk of expenditure at the BMC.

Yamini, his wife, is the ruling Shiv Sena assembly member from Byculla in Mumbai.

Friday's tax searches were carried out their Byculla residence.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has often alleged misuse of the central probe agencies against rivals.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested in a money laundering probe linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts case accused Dawood Ibrahim.

Amid calls by the BJP to sack, the Sena-led coalition made it clear that he won't be sacked.'

(With inputs from ANI)

