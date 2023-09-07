'What Shah Rukh Khan said in Jawan...Kejriwal has been repeating': AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday drew parallels between Shahrukh Khan's dialogue in his latest movie ‘Jawan’ and Arvind Kejriwal's speeches on voting, saying, “What SRK has said, Kejriwal has been repeating for years”. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

The party shared some snippets of the Delhi chief minister's speech on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he can be heard saying, "Some ask for votes based on religion, some ask for it based on caste...I have never seen any party that has said, "give me votes so I can build hospitals and schools for you". I will provide a good education to you...I will make sure you have free medical treatments."

Meanwhile, SRK in the movie said as quoted by AAP, “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who came to ask for your vote. Ask him what will you do for me in the next 5 years? If someone in the family falls ill, what will you do for his treatment? What will you do to get me a job? What will you do to take the country forward?”

The AAP supremo has been pushing for free education, beautification of schools, and for providing free medical treatments in all his speeches.

Recently during his poll campaign in Rajasthan for the upcoming state assembly elections, Kejriwal announced six guarantees that included free school education, medical treatment, and electricity up to 300 units every month.

About Jawan film

Meanwhile, Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee starring Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to reports, the film is likely to make around ₹75 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office.