Kejriwal in Rajasthan promises 300 units free electricity, better education

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor on Sunday sounded the bugle for the assembly elections in Rajasthan where he promised 300 units of free electricity, mohalla clinics, jobs, schools and a corruption-free state. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rajasthan (Twitter Photo)

Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, Kejriwal said that the government is being run by “illiterate people”, and that the situation (backwardness, illiteracy etc) faced by the country is because of the bad governance by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments.

“We (Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Maan) don’t know politics and corruption, and only know how to work. Our work speaks. Be it Delhi or Punjab,” said Kejriwal, addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district.

Also Read: ‘No one can dethrone AAP for at least 50 years’: Kejriwal’s bold claim in Rajasthan

He continued, “I have come here with a dream of making a new Rajasthan. Here, Congress ruled for 50 years and BJP for 18 years, what have they done…only ‘corruption’.”

Taking a dig at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the AAP convener said when in opposition, Gehlot and Congress cornered former CM Vasundhara Raje over corruption but did nothing after coming into power in the state.

“Their leader Sachin Pilot got tired of raising the issue, demanding action but Gehlot did nothing. If you want politics of friendship then vote for them (Congress-BJP) but if want politics of patriotism then vote for AAP,” he said.

Kejriwal asked people to vote for the AAP and promised to provide good education to children, as they have done in Delhi and Punjab. “We have given 12 lakh jobs in Delhi, Maan (Punjab CM) has given 30,000 and planning for three lakh more jobs,” he said.

Cornering the state government over an alleged paper leak scam, Kejriwal said that 26 exam papers leaked in the last 10 years…it is not a leak, the papers and the future of children are sold. This has never happened in Delhi during the AAP government, he said.

He further promised 300 units of free electricity if AAP comes into power in Rajasthan.

He appealed to the people to vote for educated leaders instead of “illiterates”. “If you want dirty politics to vote them, I don’t know that but if you want your children to have a good education and jobs then vote Kejriwal.”

“I am educated and have a plan. PM Narendra Modi says India will be number one by 2047 – this country is run by illiterates,” the AAP leader said.

Also Read: Kejriwal, Lalu’s RJD attacks Modi govt over trains’ condition: ‘torture centres’

Earlier, speaking at the gathering, CM Maan said the problems faced by farmers and traders here were also faced in Punjab but not anymore, the AAP government has brought laws for corruption and placed corrupt ministers behind bars.

80% of households in Punjab get free electricity and the face of schools has changed under the AAP government, said Mann.

Commenting on it, Congress spokesperson, Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “No other state can match Rajasthan’s performance, be it in health or education. Rajasthan is the first state to bring the Right to Health. The action taken against corruption in the state is unmatchable.”

BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani called Kejriwal “the most unsuccessful chief minister ever”.

“The AAP regime is full of corruption in Delhi and Punjab. They are petrified of the PM,” Devnani said.

The 2023 Rajasthan legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 200 members.