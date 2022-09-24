What were these BJP MLAs doing inside Assembly? Samajwadi Party shares video | Watch

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday posted two videos taken inside the Assembly and alleged that the BJP MLAs are tarnishing the dignity of the house by playing games and eating tobacco when the session is on. "These people do not have answers to the issued of the people and turned the Assembly into an entertainment hub," the official handle of the party tweeted condemning the alleged action. "Very despicable and shameful," it said.

Here are the videos that went viral after the Samajwadi Party shared them.

As Samajwadi Party claimed, in the first video, Mahoba MLA Rakesh Goswami can be seen playing a card game with. It is clear from the video that the session was at that time as voices and the sound of clapping can be heard.

In the second video, the Samajwadi Party claimed Jhansi MLA Ravi Sharma was having 'tobacco' sitting inside the assembly. Ravi Sharma was also seen coughing as he was taking out the box of Rajnigandha below his desk.

