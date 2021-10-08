Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / What's next for Aryan Khan in the cruise rave party case?
india news

What's next for Aryan Khan in the cruise rave party case?

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea saying that he can tamper with evidence as he is from an influential family. 
The NCB has been opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea saying his WhatsApp chats referred to some ‘bulk quantities’. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the seven others arrested in the cruise rave party were not granted bail on Friday as the metropolitan magistrate court termed the bail pleas as 'not maintainable'. However, the reason for the rejection of the bail plea on Friday was technical as additional solicitor general Anil Singh, the NCB counsel, said a magistrate has no jurisdiction to hear these applications. The ASG also said he is not opposing the bail, though it may seem so.

So what next for Aryan Khan and others?

Aryan Khan will have to spend the weekend in jail and Friday will be the first night he will be spending at Arthur Road jail as the arrested spent Thursday night at NCB custody for Covid tests.

Aryan Khan's lawyer will have to file an interim bail plea in a special court.

For the next few days, Aryan Khan along with the others arrested in the case will be kept in the quarantine cell according to Covid protocol.

Reports said there has been no special request from Aryan Khan's family regarding his stay in the jail. Aryan Khan will be lodged in barrack number 1, which is the quarantine cell of the jail.

RELATED STORIES

Why Aryan Khan and others have been denied bail so far

This is the third time that Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected. After he was arrested on Sunday after the NCB raided the cruise rave party, his lawyer agreed to one-day NCB custody for the sake of investigation. A day after, the NCB custody got extended till October 7.

The NCB sought an extension of the custody till October 11 for further investigation. The court sent all of them to 14 days' judicial custody.

On Thursday, the NCB opposed their bail plea saying the agency needs their custody as they will be confronted with the new arrests that the agency has made. On Friday, the NCB said Aryan Khan might be a regular consumer of drugs as his WhatsApp chats revealed some 'bulk quantities'. If he is released on bail, he may tamper with evidence as he is from an influential family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sero-prevalance survey in Tamil Nadu shows 70% people have antibodies against Covid-19

Gujarat govt extends night curfew in eight cities for a month 

News updates from HT: India, US to hold slew of meetings on counter-terrorism

Full circle, after 7 decades: Tatas win back Air India
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP