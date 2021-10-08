What's next for Aryan Khan in the cruise rave party case?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the seven others arrested in the cruise rave party were not granted bail on Friday as the metropolitan magistrate court termed the bail pleas as 'not maintainable'. However, the reason for the rejection of the bail plea on Friday was technical as additional solicitor general Anil Singh, the NCB counsel, said a magistrate has no jurisdiction to hear these applications. The ASG also said he is not opposing the bail, though it may seem so.

So what next for Aryan Khan and others?

Aryan Khan will have to spend the weekend in jail and Friday will be the first night he will be spending at Arthur Road jail as the arrested spent Thursday night at NCB custody for Covid tests.

Aryan Khan's lawyer will have to file an interim bail plea in a special court.

For the next few days, Aryan Khan along with the others arrested in the case will be kept in the quarantine cell according to Covid protocol.

Reports said there has been no special request from Aryan Khan's family regarding his stay in the jail. Aryan Khan will be lodged in barrack number 1, which is the quarantine cell of the jail.

Why Aryan Khan and others have been denied bail so far

This is the third time that Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected. After he was arrested on Sunday after the NCB raided the cruise rave party, his lawyer agreed to one-day NCB custody for the sake of investigation. A day after, the NCB custody got extended till October 7.

The NCB sought an extension of the custody till October 11 for further investigation. The court sent all of them to 14 days' judicial custody.

On Thursday, the NCB opposed their bail plea saying the agency needs their custody as they will be confronted with the new arrests that the agency has made. On Friday, the NCB said Aryan Khan might be a regular consumer of drugs as his WhatsApp chats revealed some 'bulk quantities'. If he is released on bail, he may tamper with evidence as he is from an influential family.