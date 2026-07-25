What's 'pending' after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: CJP lists updated demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said that while one of its key demands had been met with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the remaining demands were still pending, asserting that the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until they were addressed.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

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In a post on X, the CJP shared an updated list of its demands, marking Pradhan's resignation as fulfilled while reiterating its calls for ₹1 crore compensation to the families of students who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

Follow here for live updates on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CJP's ‘updated rooster’

"CJP’s Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:

1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign - ✅

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{{^usCountry}} 2. ₹1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. ₹1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending {{/usCountry}}

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3. No action against any of the student protesters - Pending

4. ⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police - Pending

Jantar Mantar & Entire Country Is Still Waiting On The Rest Of The Demands."

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CJP welcomes Pradhan's resignation

Cockroach Janata Party on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Pradhan.

"Kaha jaata tha iss sarkar main istife nahi hote. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye," Abhijeet Dipke said.

"We have done it," he said noting that this is the first resignation from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Visuals from the protest site showed the protesters celebrating after the news of the resignation of the minister.

Also Read | 'Chhatra Shakti Zindabad': CJP celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calls it victory for students

Pradhan's resignation

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This comes after Pradhan took to X to share that he was stepping down to ensure that country's youth is not "trapped in a web of confusion."

His resignation letter was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.