WhatsApp down for several users, issues reported in sending messages

Messaging app WhatsApp was down for several users on Saturday evening, with complains of messages not getting delivered being flagged the most. Several users have complained that WhatsApp was not delivering messages(Pixabay/Representative)

According to Downdetector, there were over 460 WhatsApp issue reports at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, with 81 per cent being over sending messages.

Some users have flagged that they are not able to update their statuses or add stories, while some have also stated that they have not been able to log into the app.

There was no immediate statement from WhatsApp addressing the outage.

The popular messaging service faced an outage on February 28 this year as well. As per Downdetector, at that time, users had complained that their messages were not getting delivered, with over 5,000 reports around the world.

More than 530 million Indians use WhatsApp, and nearly 3 billion people use it worldwide.

UPI apps face outage

On Saturday, apart from WhatsApp, UPI platforms also faced an outage, inconveniencing several users. This was the third UPI outage in India in the span of 30 days.

The NPCI in an X post explained the cause of outage as “intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines".

Users across digital payment apps, including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, were unable to complete transactions. Bank-based UPI apps were also not working, disrupting transactions for individuals as well as businesses.

More than 3,000 people in India reported issues with UPI apps as per Downdetector. However, services resumed after 5 pm, allowing people to resume online transactions.

UPI was also down on April 2, prompting users on social media to express their frustration with the frequent problems occurring with the payment method.