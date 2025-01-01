Menu Explore
WhatsApp is most used platform for cyber crimes: Home ministry report

ANI |
Jan 01, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Social media platform WhatsApp followed by Telegram and Instagram remains one of favourite platforms for online scamsters, as per the Home Ministry's report

Social media platform WhatsApp followed by Telegram and Instagram remains one of the favourite hunting grounds for online scamsters, as per the latest report from the Union Home Ministry.

In the first three months of year 2024, total 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were received
In the first three months of year 2024, total 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were received

In the first three months of year 2024, total 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were received followed by 22,680 complaints against Telegram and 19,800 against Instagram.

The annual MHA report 2023-24 reads that Cyber fraudsters have been using Google services platforms for initiating these crimes. Google Advertisement platform provides a convenient facility for targeted advertisement from across the border.

"This scam, known as "Pig Butchering Scam" or "Investment Scam" is a global phenomenon and involves large-scale money laundering and even cyber slavery. Unemployed youths, housewives, students, and needy people are targeted, who are losing large sums of money (even borrowed money) on a daily basis," it reads.

I4C has partnered with Google and Facebook for sharing intelligence and signals for proactive actions like flagging digital lending apps and its signals and Abuse of Google's Firebase domains (free hosting) by Cyber fraudsters, Android Banking Malwares (Hashes) and many others.

Sponsored Facebook ads are extensively used by organized cyber criminals to launch illegal lending apps in India. Such links are proactively identified and shared with Facebook, along with Facebook pages for necessary action, it further reads.

I4C is making efforts for the capacity building of all pillars of criminal justice system i.e. Law Enforcement Agencies, Forensic Examiners, Prosecutors and Judges for imparting training in cyber security, investigation of cybercrime and digital forensics in institutes across the country.

