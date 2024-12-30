3 upcoming Meta AI features for WhatsApp that just makes sense

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has drastically transformed over the past years. From just being an instant messaging app to being powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, we have seen its growth from scratch. In 2024, WhatsApp introduced some revolutionary features and upgrades, and one of the features was Meta AI integration which has changed how we communicate on the platform with the help of AI. Now, as we move ahead to 2025, the company has lined up some exciting Meta AI features for WhatsApp which may bring ease to user experience. Know about these three upcoming Meta AI features coming to WhatsApp in the future. Know how WhatsApp aims to enhance AI interaction with these three new features.(Pixabay/File)

Upcoming Meta AI features for WhatsApp

Meta AI shortcut: WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring a quick access button for the Meta AI chatbot within the instant messaging app. This shortcut button will allow users to quickly access the Meta AI chatbot to resolve queries, provide suggestions and more. The Meta AI shortcut button will now be available on the Chats tab instead of on top of the navigation bar. This placement is subjected to enhance the visibility of the feature and provide users with easy access. The Meta AI shortcut is currently being tested for iOS and it may soon roll out to public users. Forward messages to Meta AI: With these upcoming features, users can now forward messages to Meta AI to gain more context of the text. Users can send any media or messages to Meta AI or even copy-paste the text. Users can also keep check on scam or spam messaging by taking suggestions or confirming the facts related to the message. Currently, the feature is under development for Android users, and it may roll out soon in the coming weeks.

3. Meta AI Chat Memory: This is another development feature which gives the AI chatbot the ability to remember certain facts about the users such as conversation style, birthday, preferences, and more. This way, the chatbot will be able to provide a more personalised response to the user. Users will also be able to command Meta AI such as “remember this” and add the information they what the AI to remember.

Note that all these features are yet to be rolled out for WhatsApp in the upcoming app updates. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest updates and features.