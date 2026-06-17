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'Chor ko pakadne ke bajaye...': Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal question Telegram ban, slam govt

Slamming the Telegram blocking ahead of NEET re-exam, Rahul Gandhi wondered if WhatsApp would be next on the government's radar for placing restrictions.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 03:56 pm IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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The government's decision to temporarily ban the Telegram app in the context of NEET-UG paper leak concerns has sparked a controversy. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the move, raising doubts on whether the move would actually prevent paper leaks.

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal raised questions on the government's decision to restrict the Telegram app before NEET-UG retest on June 21.

Telegram has temporarily been restricted for use in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-exam scheduled for June 21.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wondered if social media platform WhatsApp would be next on the government's radar for placing restrictions. Meanwhile, Kejriwal called the steps taken by the government "absurd" and said there was no real intention to stop paper leaks.

“Transporting papers via army ships, shutting down Telegram. Will these steps stop paper leaks? Absolutely not. The paper leak business is a multi-billion-rupee racket. The money goes all the way to the top. If paper leaks are stopped, where will the money come from to buy MLAs/MPs?,” a part of Kejriwal's post on X read.

‘Chor ko pakadne ke bajaye….’

Earlier, K Annamalai, who recently quit the BJP, also questioned the high security measures being taken before the retest. He said the measures would add to the “already ballooning exam pressure” students are facing.

Why was Telegram restricted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday restricted access to Telegram in India till June 22, a day after the NEET re-exam.

Justifying the move, the testing agency said that the platform was being used by fraudsters to seek money and falsely claiming access to “leaked re-exam papers". "We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice," NTA Director General Abhishek Singh told news agency PTI.

The NTA has also warned students about fabricated “proof” videos and manipulated chats being circulated to trap anxious candidates and parents.

Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the temporary block and the plea is expected to be heard today.

 
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