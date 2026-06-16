Lakhs demanded for paper, fake proof clips: NTA exposes Telegram racket ahead of NEET re-exam

With only days left for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has exposed a large-scale scam network operating on Telegram. The app has now been temporarily banned by the Centre. NTA director general Abhishek Singh said Telegram-based scam networks are falsely claiming access to leaked papers and using manipulated chats and videos as “proof” to extort money. (@NTA_Exams/X)

Fraudsters are allegedly demanding anywhere between ₹14,000 to ₹25,000, and in some cases up to ₹10 lakh, by falsely claiming access to “leaked re-exam papers,” the agency said.

The NTA has also warned students about fabricated “proof” videos and manipulated chats being circulated to trap anxious candidates and parents.

Telegram scams target NEET aspirants In an official advisory, NTA said that multiple Telegram channels were actively running two coordinated fraud schemes.

One is the money-for-paper scam. Scammers here were demanding ₹14,000- ₹25,000 from students and in extreme cases, asking up to ₹10 lakh, claiming they could provide “NEET re-exam papers”.

The NTA clarified on X that no such paper existed outside the secure system and said that once money was transferred, it was lost. The agency also noted that personal data such as admit cards and WhatsApp numbers shared with these groups are later reused to target other students.

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The second scam is faking “proofs”. NTA flagged a more sophisticated fraud method involving manipulated Telegram messages and videos.

According to the agency, “on Telegram, whoever runs a channel can edit any old message AND change what's inside it, while the date on the message stays the same. So a message edited on the 4th can be made to look exactly like it was sent on the 1st.”

Fraudsters use this feature to create fake timelines saying that question papers were “leaked” before exams.