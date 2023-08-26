‘When Amit Shah asks for report card tomorrow, tell him we made Isro’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Telangana asked why Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend any meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance). "BJP and BRS have now become friends. When there are some inside deal, they can't speak against each other. I have heard that KCR has stopped talking against the BJP..." Kharge said in Hyderabad. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“26 parties are together to fight Modi at the centre. But your KCR did not attend any meeting. He did not even ask whether all secular parties are coming together to defeat Modi. BRS calls themselves a secular party but secretly have joined hands with the BJP. But we are bringing all opposition together. We had meetings in Patna, then at my house and more such meetings will take place. And what is our aim? To remove the BJP from the centre and those who support the BJP, like KCR, from the state,” Kharge said.

"Shah (Amit) is coming tomorrow and he will ask what the Congress did in the last 53 years, give us the report card. Earlier, he used to say 70 years but now he has reduced it to 53 years probably after deducting the time of the BJP governments. Tell Shah what the Congress did after Independence. Who united Hyderabad with the country? Congress did," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Patel and Nehru united the fragmented country after 1947. Who gave the Constitution? Who gave IIT, IIM, AIIMS,Isro, DRDO, SAIL, HAL, BEL, ONGC? Congress gave all these and a strong, united country. One needle was not manufactured in the country. We set up big factories in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kanpur. What big factory did the BJP set up but today they think they did everything?" Kharge said.

The mention of Isro comes as India is basking in the glory of successfully soft-landing on the south pole of the moon becoming the first ever country to do so. There has been a credit-war going on between the BJP and the Congress as the Congress leaders said the achievement does not belong to any political party.

On Telangana, Kharge said the Congress supported the demand for the new state Telangana. "Did KCR have any strength then? Sonia Gandhi gave him the strength," Kharge said,

