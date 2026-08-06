On the fourth day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed unruly scenes over a "sexist" remark by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashwani Sharma. He was reacting to allegations from the treasury benches that the Centre had stopped releasing funds to Punjab.

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma's remarks were an attempt to counter the AAP's allegations that the Centre had curtailed Punjab's funds (X/@AshwaniSBJP)

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"If a boy is born, you say it is because of your hard work. When a girl is born, you blame the Centre," Sharma said while the House was taking up calling attention motions. He prefaced the remark by saying, "I say this with an apology."

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"What is the state of illegal mining in the state? Explain the fate of your scheme 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Reet' (Sand belongs to the owner of agricultural land). Take a ground report. Anyone who raises a voice against illegal mining is threatened by senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to silence them," he told the House.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks were an attempt to counter the AAP's allegations that the Centre had curtailed Punjab's funds. However, the exchange took an unexpected turn as the remarks triggered strong protests from ruling party MLAs, particularly women legislators, who demanded an unconditional apology and asked him to hold his ears and seek forgiveness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks were an attempt to counter the AAP's allegations that the Centre had curtailed Punjab's funds. However, the exchange took an unexpected turn as the remarks triggered strong protests from ruling party MLAs, particularly women legislators, who demanded an unconditional apology and asked him to hold his ears and seek forgiveness. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma later clarified that his reference to girls was merely a commonly used phrase and that he had the utmost respect for women, while quoting Sanskrit shlokas. He also demanded that his remarks be expunged from the Assembly records.

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According to AAP's Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Sharma's remarks reflected the BJP's regressive and discriminatory mindset towards women.

AAP cabinet minister Aman Arora also joined party MLAs in criticising Sharma, saying that for parents, sons and daughters are equal and receive the same affection. He questioned why Sharma was discriminating between the two.

"See for yourself. In today's times, girls are excelling in every field. Your Prime Minister raises the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', yet your remarks portray girls in a poor light," Arora said, asking Sharma to apologise to every girl child.

The controversy began when Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Barinder Goyal blamed the Centre for squeezing Punjab's allocation of funds.

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"Had the Union government supported us, mining revenue would have touched ₹20,000 crore, as promised by Supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Union government does not want Punjab to prosper. We act on every complaint of illegal mining, register FIRs wherever required, and have even received an appreciation award from the central government for our action against illegal mining," Goyal said.

Responding to the criticism, Sharma questioned the AAP legislators over the treatment of women by the Punjab government.

"Where is their concern when women are lathi-charged? Whether it is Valmiki women, teachers, nurses, women farmers in Bathinda on February 7, or women protesting under MGNREGA on July 15, they remain silent," Sharma told the House.

Later, while speaking to a section of the media, Sharma expressed regret over his remarks.

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"We have respect for women in our hearts. I have publicly expressed regret if anyone was offended, but they should not indulge in politics in the name of women," he said.