When Modi says Cong-mukt Bharat, does he mean Congressmen should be killed: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday reacted to the row over his Sanatan Dharma statement and said he was right in his criticm of Sanatan Dharma, but never did he call for genocide, as claimed by the BJP. "When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanidhi Stalin said after his statement created a stir in both political and religious circles. “I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanidhi said. Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday stood by his comment on Sanatan Dharma and said he will continue demanding the same. (PTI)

Udhayanidhi's fresh justification for his Sanatan Dharma comment

Amid criticism over his comment, many leaders including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram argued that Sanatan Dharma in the common discourse of Tamil Nadu meant caste-based society and nothing else. Speaking to reports, Udhayanidhi reiterated, “What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job. I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God."

At an event on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan Dharma is like dengue, and malaria and has to be abolished as merely opposing them is not enough. The comment led to a political row with the BJP accusing INDIA alliance of being anti-Hindu.

