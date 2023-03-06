VIDEO | Tharoor's hilarious reply to Nagaland youth: 'Choose parents wisely'

A video of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor interacting with Nagaland youth has been doing rounds on internet in which he was asked to spill some secrets about this personality. In the video, a young woman, who describes herself as one of Tharoor's biggest fans, can be heard asking the Congress leader about the secret behind his looks and intelligence.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interacting with Nagaland youth.

“Please explain yourself – How can someone be so astonishingly good looking and charismatic and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time?” the woman asks amid laughter from the audience. “Sir, please spill some secrets.”

Tharoor replied, “You are very sweet and very kind and generous. But all I can say is there are things that you can't help. And there are things that you can change yourself to do. So the way you look at all of that, honestly, all I can say is choose your parents wisely.”

“It's all in the genes...But everything else, you should work at it. I must say that reading, as I explained earlier, became a habit in childhood. I have kept it up and therefore I read a lot. So I think I know a lot because I have retained a lot of what I have read. I am proud to say that it wasn't always easy speaking fluently before a bunch of strangers, speaking before an audience. But once you have done it often enough, you develop the confidence, and particularly when you know that your ideas are clear and it's a question of expressing them before people, then that's something you get to do,” he added.

“But you have to practice it by doing it. There's no foolproof thing and you can't sit at home and practice in front of a mirror. You have to go out in front of a real audience and talk to real people and see how they react. And sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work. And you have to go ahead and come back with an occasional blush on your face because you didn't do so well. But then at the end of it, you will come back and get better at it. So some things you have to keep working at. Some things, as I say, thank the maker, thank the Lord.”

