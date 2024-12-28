Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Navjot Sidhu apologised to Manmohan Singh: ‘Sardar bhi ho, aur asardar bhi'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 28, 2024 09:07 AM IST

Navjot Sidhu shared a video of his address from 84th Congress Plenary session in 2018, in which he had publicly apologised to Manmohan Singh.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday paid tribute to Manmohan Singh, saying the former prime minister's name will mentioned in gold letters in Indian political history.

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.(File)
Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.(File)

"A legendary Prime Minister, who is and will be a cult figure forever.... His legend will keep growing. For institutions never die, they keep inspiring generations," Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote in a post on X.

"Whenever the history of character, ability and honesty will be written in Indian politics, your name will be written in golden letters on the first page. Neither there was anyone like you before you nor there will be anyone like you after you!" he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician also shared an old video of his address from the 84th Congress Plenary session in 2018, in which he had publicly apologised to Manmohan Singh for his past remarks on him.

Sidhu, who had joined the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017, called Manmohan Singh as both “a Sardar and also asardar (effective)".

Also Read | Allies, rivals, global leaders pay homage to Manmohan Singh

“I want to apologise to Sardar Manmohan Singh with my head hanging down... I want to say that Sardar Manmohan Singh, what your maun (silence) has done, the noise made by BJP could not do so,” he had said in his address.

Manmohan Singh's death


Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from the world over.

The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.

Also Read | Tales of Manmohan Singh’s humility echo in the corridors of power

Singh’s body will be taken from his residence to the Congress’s Akbar Road headquarters at 8am on Saturday, where the public will be allowed to pay their condolences.

At 9.30am, a funeral procession will proceed to Nigambodh Ghat. There, he will be laid to rest with full State honours at 11.45am.

The Union home ministry on Friday night announced the government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On