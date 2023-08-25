'When Rahul Gandhi had food with Chinese envoy': BJP's retort to Cong's China jibe

The BJP hit out at the Congress in a reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'China has taken India's land' barb at Kargil on Friday and asked what Congress's relationship was with China. The exchange of barbs comes a day after PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. "We want to clear their (Congress Govt) relationship with China and our relationship with China. After our Govt came under the leadership of PM Modi, in 2020, a think tank from Beijing said that 'China is passing through its worst diplomatic isolation post-Tiananmen Square'..." BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said. BJP, Congress locked horns once again over China issue. (PTI)

"I don't understand why Rahul Gandhi showers so much love on China. Is it because of the grant that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got? Rahul Gandhi says people told him...who are these people? During Doklam conflict, the food he had with the Chinese Ambassador was not revealed by him but by a photo shared by China. During Nehru's time, they provided aid and food to China as said by Nehru himself in a press conference," the BJP MP said.

"Are you right or was Nehru right when he praised RSS for standing with the government in 1962?" Trivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said when he visited Pangong lake, he realised that thousands of kilometres of Indian land have been taken over by China. "Every individual of Ladakh knows that China has taken our land and the PM is not speaking the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

"In 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, Atalji praised Indira Gandhi. In 2010, when Nawaz Sharif attacked Dr Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi as the chief minister objected to the comment," Trivedi said.

PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet at Brics

China claimed that India requested for a meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping. New Delhi refuted the claim. A statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry stated, “President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter’s request on August 23, 2023”. New Delhi said there was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting.

Did Rahul Gandhi meet Chinese ambassador during Doklam standoff?

This is a claim that BJP reiterated that Rahul Gandhi met Chinese ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand off and India got to know about it when the Chinese ambassador made the photos public. The Congress admitted that Rahul Gandhi had met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan without specifying the exact time of the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail