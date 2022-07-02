‘When tigers come, foxes…’: BJP's jibe after KCR skips welcoming PM Modi

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday launched an all out attack on ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) after chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in Hyderabad. The BJP leader compared the TRS to foxes.“When the tiger comes, foxes run away. Now when the tiger has come, he (KCR) is running away, we don't know why is he doing this? In the coming days, saffron and lotus flags will be hoisted here,” the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.An all out controversy erupted after KCR skipped the protocol welcome to the prime minister at the airport, the third instance in the past six months. The BJP has hit out at the chief minister, calling his act as an insult to the institution of the prime minister.

"The prime minister has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and in the last eight years met all leaders and deferred to them with respect as is validated by 'maryada'. That KCR has disrupted what has been a constitutionally federal protocol reflects on him," union minister Smriti Irani was quoted by PTI as saying. The controversy comes amid the two-day national executive meet of the BJP which is underway in Hyderabad. The BJP's decision to choose Hyderabad for the meet is being seen as the clearest signal from the party that the state is the top priority in its agenda for expansion in territories where it remains relatively weak. Telangana goes to polls next year.

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, this is only the fourth time the party is holding its key national meet outside Delhi. It had held earlier meets in Odisha in 2017, Kerala in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2015.

