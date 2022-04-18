‘When will Ajay Mishra be sacked?’ asks Cong after SC cancels minister’s son’s bail

After the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Congress hailing the decision questioned when his father, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni would be terminated.

Eight people were killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. Four farmers and a journalist were run over by a car allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra. Three people – two political workers and a driver – were killed in the violence that followed.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Now when will Modi ji sack Ajay Mishra Teni from his Cabinet? When will the BJP stop betraying the farmers and giving power to the killer? For how long will the Modi government continue to oppress farmers?”

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira welcomed the apex court’s decision. “They say justice shouldn’t only be done but seen to be done and that’s what our top court has done,” he tweeted.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the bail was cancelled because the apex court felt that the facts were accurately presented by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. He also expressed his trust and faith in the Indian judiciary and hoped that in coming times farmers will get justice.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the Yogi Adityanath government has assured a fair trial in the case.

“The court had granted him bail and today the court has cancelled it. Judiciary works independently. Uttar Pradesh CM has assured a fair trial in this case,” said BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.