When will new Bihar govt be sworn in? How many ministers will be inducted? FAQs answered

After weeks of exhaustive campaigns, rallies, speeches, two-phased voting and exit polls, Bihar's political picture became clear on Friday as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping win in the state, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government will take place on 20th November at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.(ANI)

Surpassing the already positive looking exit polls and its own projections, the ruling alliance left the Opposition way behind, with the RJD securing only 25 seats and the Congress six out of the 61 it contested.

Bihar is all set to get a new government soon. Before that, here are some of your FAQs answered:

When will the new Bihar government be sworn-in?

The NDA-led government would be sworn in to power in Bihar on November 20, days after the coalition secured landslide victory in the state. After Bihar’s cabinet meeting today, state minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar said, “The oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government will take place on 20th November at Gandhi Maidan. The current government will be dissolved on the 19th. PM Modi and lakhs of people will attend the historic oath-taking ceremony.”

When does the current term of the Bihar Assembly end?

The existing term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 22. There is no official confirmation on who will become CM, but there is speculation that Nitish Kumar, longest-serving chief minister, is likely to be sworn in again.

Has Nitish Kumar resigned?

Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan earlier today, ahead of the formation of the new Assembly following the elections.

How many ministers will be sworn-in?

The NDA parties are considering allocating roughly one ministerial post for every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation within the alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), HT reported earlier.

How will the slot division be decided?

A senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity earlier told HT that the division of slots for ministerial roles among NDA parties will be – one slot each to the RLM and HAM(S), three to the LJP(RV), and the remaining 30–31 to be divided between the BJP and the JD(U).

However, the leader said that adjustments could be made to this arrangement.

The maximum number of cabinet positions is constitutionally capped at 15% of an assembly’s strength. Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister.

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state assembly to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan, setting the process for the new assembly in motion.

Several key NDA leaders called on Kumar on Sunday. Union MoS Nityanand Rai, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, deputy CMs Sinha and Chaudhary, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh all called on him separately.