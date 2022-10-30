Home / India News / As Delhi chokes, these cities recorded the best AQI in past 24 hours, check full list

Updated on Oct 30, 2022

According to the government organisation, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered to be ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Shillong in Meghalaya was among the cities with 'good' category AQI in India in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin by the CPCB. (Representation purpose)(Unsplash)
Bad air days continue to haunt Delhi and several of its neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the “very poor” category on Sunday - second day in a row - which was an improvement from Friday when it had plunged to “severe” zone. The situation has triggered the Delhi government to ban all construction and demolition activities in the city.

Even so, there are several regions in the country that are enjoying not just decent but a “good” air quality. These cities spread from Meghalaya to Karnataka and even to Kerala, according to the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Here is the list of all cities that recorded ‘good’ category air quality in the last 24 hours:

  1. Aizawl (Mizoram) - 22
  2. Sivasagar (Assam) - 23
  3. Shillong (Meghalaya) - 24
  4. Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) - 28
  5. Mysuru (Karnataka) - 30
  6. Gangtok (Shillong) - 31
  7. Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) - 36
  8. Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) - 39
  9. Mangaluru (Karnataka) - 42
  10. Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - 45
  11. Vijayapura (Karnataka) - 47
  12. Madikeri (Karnataka) - 49
