This city has the most expensive petrol after third fuel hike. Check top 10 places

Petrol and diesel prices rose again Saturday by nearly ₹1 per litre each for the third time in eight days. This pushed cumulative hikes to almost ₹5 per litre in only over a week despite a fall in international crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices rose again in India.(AFP)

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Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at ₹112.81 per litre on Saturday, followed closely by Thiruvananthapuram at ₹112.64 and Patna at ₹111 per litre. Mumbai’s petrol price touched ₹108.45 per litre after an 86 paise increase, while Kolkata and Jaipur also remained above ₹109 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices climbed by 87 paise to ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel rose 91 paise to ₹92.49 per litre. Industry experts said gradual hikes may continue until OMCs recover estimated revenue losses of ₹8-10 per litre on petrol and diesel sales, HT reported earlier.

Top 10 cities with highest petrol prices on May 23

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{{^usCountry}} According to fuel price data compiled by Goodreturns, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to fuel price data compiled by Goodreturns, {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1.Hyderabad — ₹112.81 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1.Hyderabad — ₹112.81 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Thiruvananthapuram — ₹112.64 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Thiruvananthapuram — ₹112.64 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Patna — ₹111 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Patna — ₹111 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Kolkata — ₹110.64 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Kolkata — ₹110.64 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Jaipur — ₹109.84 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Jaipur — ₹109.84 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Mumbai — ₹108.45 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Mumbai — ₹108.45 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Bengaluru — ₹108.09 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Bengaluru — ₹108.09 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Bhubaneswar — ₹106.18 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Bhubaneswar — ₹106.18 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. Chennai — ₹105.33 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Chennai — ₹105.33 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10. Guwahati — ₹105.1 per litre Diesel crosses ₹ 100 in two cities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10. Guwahati — ₹105.1 per litre Diesel crosses ₹ 100 in two cities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diesel prices also witnessed sharp increases across cities. As per Goodreturns: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diesel prices also witnessed sharp increases across cities. As per Goodreturns: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1.Thiruvananthapuram — ₹101.55 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1.Thiruvananthapuram — ₹101.55 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Hyderabad — ₹100.94 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Hyderabad — ₹100.94 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Bhubaneswar — ₹97.80 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Bhubaneswar — ₹97.80 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Patna — ₹97.03 per litre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Patna — ₹97.03 per litre {{/usCountry}}

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5. Kolkata — ₹97.02 per litre

6. Chennai — ₹97 per litre

7. Bengaluru — ₹95.99 per litre

8. Jaipur — ₹95.05 per litre

9. Mumbai — ₹95.02 per litre

10. Guwahati — ₹94.03 per litre

Why fuel prices are rising

Sector experts said international crude oil prices remain volatile and elevated above $100 per barrel due to tensions in West Asia. India imports more than 88% of its crude oil requirements. This makes domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to global price spikes and rupee-dollar fluctuations.

According to industry estimates, OMCs were losing nearly ₹1,000 crore daily on petrol, diesel and LPG sales after the first hike on May 15, HT reported earlier. The losses have now reportedly reduced to below ₹500 crore per day after three rounds of price increases.

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The three state-run fuel retailers, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, together control more than 90% of India’s fuel retail market and revise prices simultaneously.

(With inputs from HT's Rajeev Jayaswal)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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