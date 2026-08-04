Which Dabur products are banned from using 'misleading' 100% claims? Full list

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned Dabur India products for using "100 percent" claims. As per the food regulator, such labelling goes against the law and accounts for false advertising.
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In a post on Monday, FSSAI said it has issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading '100 per cent' claims. These claims include '100% Natural', '100% Pure', '100% Purity Guaranteed', '100% Organic', and more.
Which Dabur products have been banned? Full list
Honey
Apple cider vinegar
Virgin coconut oil
Sesame oil
Cow ghee
Coconut water
Coconut milk
What FSSAI said
As per the food regulator, Dabur India's "100 per cent claims" were in violation of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.
Citing instances, FSSAI stated that product Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity".
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