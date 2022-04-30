Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.
Published on Apr 30, 2022
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores. 

