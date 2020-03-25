e-paper
White House, Senate reach deal on massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill

White House, Senate reach deal on massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill

The agreement, which followed five days of protracted and acrimonious negotiations that played out publicly, paves the way for the swift passage of a legislation through both chambers of congress in a few days,

world Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:26 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
The US Senate and the White House reached the agreement early on Wednesday
The US Senate and the White House reached the agreement early on Wednesday(HT File Photo)
         

The US Senate and the White House reached an agreement early on Wednesday on a $2 trillion rescue package for the American economy hammered by the coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 700 people and shut down large parts of the country.

The agreement, which followed five days of protracted and acrimonious negotiations that played out publicly, paves the way for the swift passage of a legislation through both chambers of congress in a few days.

The rescue package involves direct payments to Americans and relief for the jobless and is the largest in US history.

“We have a deal,” Eric Ueland, White House legislative affairs director, told reporters shortly before 1 am. “We have either, clear, explicit legislative text reflecting all parties or we know exactly where we’re going to land on legislative text as we continue to finish.”

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump had expressed optimism about reaching agreement. “I’m pleased to report that we are working to pass the biggest and boldest financial relief package in American history,” he had told reporters at the daily White House briefing on the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. “Senators will soon, hopefully, vote on a $2 trillion bill that will deliver direct cash payments to struggling Americans. No fault of their own. This came out of nowhere. Nobody can imagine this even happened. But it’s not their fault.”

At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Covid-19 Updates: At home listening to Mrs CM, says Thackeray on lockdown
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
