Who after Mukul Roy? 'Ghar wapsi' rumours rife about several ex-TMC leaders

Rajib Banerjee met Kunal Ghosh on Saturday, but both said that it was a courtesy meeting, while Sabyasachi Dutta dismissed rumours that he will be joining TMC back.
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Mukul Roy is believed to have called a few ex-TMC leaders within a day after he came back to his former party.

A day after Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool Congress along with his son Subhrangshu Roy, speculations about the return of several such turncoats were rife in the political circles, after BJP's Rajib Banerjee arrived at Trinamool Congress state secretary Kunal Ghosh's residence on Saturday. Both Rajib Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh said it was a courtesy meeting and there was no politics in it. If the party welcomes Rajib Banerjee, the decision may not go down well with the party workers in Howrah, from where Banerjee unsuccessfully contest in the assembly election.

A few days ago, posters were put up against Banerjee terming him a traitor, after Rajib Banerjee warmed up to his former party through a social media post, where he said people will not take the threats of President's rule kindly.

Another name doing the rounds is that of BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta who dismissed the speculations. "It's speculation. Neither has any leader of TMC said that I am joining their party nor have I said to anyone that I am going to TMC. I am with BJP and have no such plans," news agency ANI quoted Sabyasachi Dutta as saying.

Welcoming Mukul Roy back in the party, party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday said more people will come back to TMC. "Whenever the info comes, we will let you know. We are not considering those who criticised the party and betrayed before the election, for BJP, for money. We will only consider people who are gentle, sober and don't go for bitterness," Mamata said.

