'FIFA' group, small chits: How 3 NTA experts at centre of NEET leak probe 'abused' positions

A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak has put three Pune-based National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts at the centre of the case.

According to the CBI's chargesheet, three NTA subject experts, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, were the primary sources of the NEET paper leak. (HT File)

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The paper leak that led to the cancellation of the May 3 NEET paper had triggered widespread agitation across the country, following which Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as education minister.

Also Read | 3 NTA experts named in CBI's NEET paper leak probe chargesheet, may face life term if proven guilty

Who are the three prime accused in NEET paper leak controversy

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics are the three Pune-based NTA subject experts who were identified as the primary sources of the NEET paper leak.

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{{^usCountry}} As stated in an earlier HT report, a CBI chargesheet said that the three were assigned multiple tasks and were also allowed to see all four of the exam’s master question sets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As stated in an earlier HT report, a CBI chargesheet said that the three were assigned multiple tasks and were also allowed to see all four of the exam’s master question sets. {{/usCountry}}

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Who are these three NTA experts?

NEET paper leak probe

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare used students' own textbooks

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Mandhare was one of the three NTA experts and was engaged by the NTA across every stage of paper preparation: item writing, vetting, translation, and back-translation. She ran Biology classes at her residence in Pune for eight students who bought their own NCERT Class XI and XII textbooks, in which she marked and dictated the paragraphs containing the leaked questions.

Class coordination went through a WhatsApp group created in November named “Fifa world cup 2026.”

Mandhare was also responsible for helping students with English-to-Marathi translation of Biology master sets. Students transcribed her dictations into a “fair notebook,” which Mandhare corrected herself.

P V Kulkarni used paper chits

Kulkarni’s services were employed by the NTA for item writing and back-translation. He allegedly abused the lack of check-in/check-out frisking in the NTA's confidential wing, noted down all 135 chemistry questions and answers on small paper chits and then snuck them out of the facility.

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He held Chemistry classes in Pune and Latur for just a few days in April for nine students and leaked the questions for money during this time.

Manisha Sanjay Havaldar used her memory

Havaldar’s engagement with the NTA was for covering translation and back-translation. She did not run classes of her own. However, she sourced questions of Physics sets 1, 2, and 4; she memorised and noted down around 68 questions on sheets at her stay in Delhi.

Havaldar allegedly dictated these questions to someone in exchange for ₹25,000 in cash and a box of mangoes.

Subsequently, she shared the notes with Mandhare and another accused via WhatsApp.

Also Read | NEET leak charge sheet: Access control app of NTA expert's society, phone records expose conspiracy

What CBI's charge sheet reveals in NEET paper leak probe?

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Protocol violation: According to the CBI’s charge sheet reported by HT, the NTA violated its own protocols by reusing the same three subject experts across multiple stages of preparing the NEET-UG 2026 question paper. Additionally, all three experts were allowed to see all four master question sets during the final stage.

Charges and accused: The charge sheet names 13 accused in total. The three Pune-based experts have been charged under sections covering criminal breach of trust and misconduct by public servants.

Notably, the investigating agency has clarified that it has found no evidence implicating any government official or NTA office-bearer.

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NEET paper leak controversy

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The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants across the country.

On May 12, the testing agency cancelled the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 as allegations of a paper leak surfaced.

Following this, a fresh re-exam was subsequently conducted on June 21.