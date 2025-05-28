Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Who are P Wilson, Salma and SR Sivalingam, DMK candidates for Rajya Sabha?

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 12:03 PM IST

The DMK has announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, nominating P Wilson, Rajathi Salma, and SR Sivalingam. 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday officially declared its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party has nominated senior advocate P Wilson, noted poet and writer Rajathi Salma, and former minister SR Sivalingam

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday officially declared its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.(pwilson.in)

Puspanathan Wilson

Puspanathan Wilson is a senior advocate, who served as the additional solicitor general of India between August 2012 and May 2014, and the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu between August 2008 and May 2011.

Kavignar Salma

Kavignar Salma, nickname Rajathi, and often referred to as Rajathi Salma, is one of Tamil Nadu’s most important contemporary poets, as well as a trailblazing gender activist and a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

SR Sivalingam 

SR Sivalingam was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Panamarathupatti constituency in the 1989 and 1996 elections. He was a candidate of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

