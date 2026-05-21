Who gets what in Vijay's new Tamil Nadu cabinet? Full list of names

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK Cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers, and the Governor has approved their appointment as ministers.

2 Congress MLAs, 21 from CM Vijay's TVK take oath in historic Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion. (Reuters)

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The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate took place on May 21, at 10 am at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Who gets what in new cabinet?

Vijay also revised several ministerial portfolios following the Cabinet expansion. Congress leaders S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan have been assigned the Tourism and Higher Education portfolios, respectively. K A Sengottaiyan, who earlier handled Finance, has now been allocated the Revenue and Disaster Management department, while TVK leader N Marie Wilson has been named Minister for Finance, Planning and Development. TVK’s Mohamed Farvas has been given the Labour Welfare and Skill Development portfolio.

Also read | 2 Congress MLAs, 21 from CM Vijay's TVK take oath in historic Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion | TN ministers list 2026

Full list of 23 MLAs

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Sl. No. Name Assembly Constituency 1 Srinath Thoothukudi (214) 2 Kamali. S Avinashi (112) 3 C. Vijayalakshmi Kumarapalayam (97) 4 R.V. Ranjithkumar Kancheepuram (37) 5 Vinoth Kumbakonam (171) 6 Rajeev Thiruvadanai (210) 7 B. Rajkumar Cuddalore (155) 8 V. Gandhiraj Arakkonam (38) 9 Mathan Raja. P Ottapidaram (217) 10 Jegadeshwari. K Rajapalayam (202) 11 Rajesh Kumar. S Killiyoor (234) 12 M. Vijay Balaji Erode East (98) 13 Logesh Tamilselvan. D Rasipuram (92) 14 Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. A Salem South (90) 15 Ramesh Srirangam (139) 16 P. Viswanathan Melur (188) 17 Kumar. R Velachery (26) 18 Thennarasu. K Sriperumpudur (29) 19 V. Sampath Kumar Coimbatore North (118) 20 Mohamed Farvas. J Aranthangi (183) 21 D. Sarathkumar Tambaram (31) 22 N. Marie Wilson Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (11) 23 Vignesh K Kinathukadavu (122) View All

{{^usCountry}} Congress MLAs who took oath {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress MLAs who took oath {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} S Rajesh Kumar, a seasoned politician and a three time legislator for Killiyoor constituency in Kanyakumari district took oath on Thursday to join the Tamil Nadu cabinet. Rajesh Kumar, 51, is also the former District Congress Committee President of the Kanyakumari west. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S Rajesh Kumar, a seasoned politician and a three time legislator for Killiyoor constituency in Kanyakumari district took oath on Thursday to join the Tamil Nadu cabinet. Rajesh Kumar, 51, is also the former District Congress Committee President of the Kanyakumari west. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 2026 assembly elections, he secured 66,434 votes defeating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate S Sabin by a margin of 1,311 votes.

P Viswanathan, another seasoned politician elected from the Melur constituency in Madurai, is the second Congress leader who joined the Vijay-led cabinet on Thursday. Viswanathan, 61, is a post graduate and is also a practicing advocate. He has held various responsibilities in the Congress and had also been elected as an MP from Kancheepuram constituency in 2009. He is also the All India Congress committee in charge for Telangana.

He secured 60,080 votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections defeating TVK candidate A Maduraiveeran by a margin of 2,724 votes.

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