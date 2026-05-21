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Who gets what in Vijay's new Tamil Nadu cabinet? Full list of names

The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate took place on May 21, at 10 am at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 01:26 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK Cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers, and the Governor has approved their appointment as ministers.

2 Congress MLAs, 21 from CM Vijay's TVK take oath in historic Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion. (Reuters)

The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate took place on May 21, at 10 am at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Who gets what in new cabinet?

Vijay also revised several ministerial portfolios following the Cabinet expansion. Congress leaders S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan have been assigned the Tourism and Higher Education portfolios, respectively. K A Sengottaiyan, who earlier handled Finance, has now been allocated the Revenue and Disaster Management department, while TVK leader N Marie Wilson has been named Minister for Finance, Planning and Development. TVK’s Mohamed Farvas has been given the Labour Welfare and Skill Development portfolio.

Also read | 2 Congress MLAs, 21 from CM Vijay's TVK take oath in historic Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion | TN ministers list 2026

Full list of 23 MLAs

Sl. No.NameAssembly Constituency
1SrinathThoothukudi (214)
2Kamali. SAvinashi (112)
3C. VijayalakshmiKumarapalayam (97)
4R.V. RanjithkumarKancheepuram (37)
5VinothKumbakonam (171)
6RajeevThiruvadanai (210)
7B. RajkumarCuddalore (155)
8V. GandhirajArakkonam (38)
9Mathan Raja. POttapidaram (217)
10Jegadeshwari. KRajapalayam (202)
11Rajesh Kumar. SKilliyoor (234)
12M. Vijay BalajiErode East (98)
13Logesh Tamilselvan. DRasipuram (92)
14Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. ASalem South (90)
15RameshSrirangam (139)
16P. ViswanathanMelur (188)
17Kumar. RVelachery (26)
18Thennarasu. KSriperumpudur (29)
19V. Sampath KumarCoimbatore North (118)
20Mohamed Farvas. JAranthangi (183)
21D. SarathkumarTambaram (31)
22N. Marie WilsonDr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (11)
23Vignesh KKinathukadavu (122)

In the 2026 assembly elections, he secured 66,434 votes defeating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate S Sabin by a margin of 1,311 votes.

P Viswanathan, another seasoned politician elected from the Melur constituency in Madurai, is the second Congress leader who joined the Vijay-led cabinet on Thursday. Viswanathan, 61, is a post graduate and is also a practicing advocate. He has held various responsibilities in the Congress and had also been elected as an MP from Kancheepuram constituency in 2009. He is also the All India Congress committee in charge for Telangana.

He secured 60,080 votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections defeating TVK candidate A Maduraiveeran by a margin of 2,724 votes.

 
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