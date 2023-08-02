Who goes to religious rally carrying sticks, swords? Gurugram MP on Nuh violence

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh questioned provocation from both sides behind the Nuh violence and asked who carries swords and sticks to a religious procession. "I am not saying there was no provocation from the other side. But who gave weapons to them for a religious procession? This is wrong," the MP said, as quoted by the Indian Express. Six people died in communal tension that broke out on July 31 afternoon at Haryana's Nuh and then spread to Sohna, Palwal and Gurugram till Tuesday. A Hindu rally at Nuh came under attack following which a mosque in Gurugram was attacked and a cleric was killed. Several arrests have been made though cow vigilante Monu Manesar whose video was said to have spread violence is still at large.

Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Gurugram witnessed violence after a Hindu rally came under an attack on July 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | Haryana unrest could've been foiled; Mewat people fought Mughals, stood firmly with India: Dy CM

“Kisne hathiyar diye unko is procession mein le jaane ke liye? Koi talwar leke jata hai procession mein? Lathi-dande leke jata hai (Who gave weapons to them for the procession? Who goes to a procession carrying swords, or sticks)? This is wrong. A provocation took place from this side too. I am not saying there was no provocation from the other side,” Singh said, speaking to The Indian Express.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the report of the minister's statement and said despite the Modi government's minister's statement, the action will be one-sided. "Those who are roaming around with guns, harming lives and property of innocent people will be called 'hriday samrat' and will be felicitated at mahapanchayat."

'Even during 1947, there was no riot in Mewat'

On July 31, the day the tension began, the union minister issued a statement and said the developments were unfortunate. “Even in 1947, when India and divided and Pakistan was created, there was peace in Mewat. Those who are responsible for the riot will not be spared. Both the Haryana government and the Central government will ensure such incidents do not happen in future,” the MP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.