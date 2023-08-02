Nuh violence toll mounts to 6

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Nuh violence has so far claimed six lives —two Home Guards and four civilians. A sandal lies on a road next to scattered glass from vehicles vandalized during communal clashes in Nuh in Haryana state. (AP)

Besides, many injured have been admitted to Nalhar and nearby hospitals, the CM informed.

He said that currently, 30 units of Haryana Police and 20 paramilitary forces are holding flag marches and patrolling the violence hit areas. Fourteen units of paramilitary forces have been sent to Nuh, three Palwal, two Faridabad and one to Gurugram, he added.

The Haryana CM said that efforts are on to identify the conspirators and so far, 116 people have been arrested.

Appealing to the people to maintain peace, the Haryana CM said that at present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas but security agencies are on high alert.