Who has supported Sonam Wangchuk so far? A look at list of politicians, actors amid hunger strike concerns

Educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has continued his indefinite hunger strike, refusing to call off his protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As concerns over his health grow, several politicians and actors have come out in support and urged him to end his fast.

Several public figures, including AAP's Atishi and TMC's Mahua Moitra, have expressed their support for Wangchuk. (PTI/X via @Cockroachisback)

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The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has now entered its 25th day. Wangchuk, 59, joined the demonstration on June 28 and began his indefinite hunger strike at the venue in support of the campaign. Follow live updates related to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

With concerns rising over his worsening health, several public figures, including actors, writers and politicians, have expressed their support for Wangchuk while urging him to end his hunger strike.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the personalities who have backed the activist: Politicians who extended support to Wangchuk Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former chief minister of West Bengal

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former chief minister of Maharashtra

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister of Delhi

Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji and former chief minister of Delhi

Mahua Moitra, TMC MP from Krishnanagar

John Brittas, CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP

Sagarika Ghose, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP

Priya Saroj, SP MP from Machhlishahr

Rohit Pawar, NCP-SP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed

Saket Gokhale, TMC national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP

Anish Gawande, NCP-SP spokesperson Celebrities who extended support to Wangchuk Shabana Azmi, actor

Zeenat Aman, actor

Prakash Raj, actor

Chinmayi Sripada, singer

Vir Das, comedian and actor

Omi Vaidya, actor

Arundhati Roy, author

Naseeruddin Shah, actor

Ratna Pathak Shah, actor

Soni Razdan, actor

Swara Bhasker, actor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the personalities who have backed the activist: Politicians who extended support to Wangchuk Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former chief minister of West Bengal

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former chief minister of Maharashtra

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister of Delhi

Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji and former chief minister of Delhi

Mahua Moitra, TMC MP from Krishnanagar

John Brittas, CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP

Sagarika Ghose, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP

Priya Saroj, SP MP from Machhlishahr

Rohit Pawar, NCP-SP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed

Saket Gokhale, TMC national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP

Anish Gawande, NCP-SP spokesperson Celebrities who extended support to Wangchuk Shabana Azmi, actor

Zeenat Aman, actor

Prakash Raj, actor

Chinmayi Sripada, singer

Vir Das, comedian and actor

Omi Vaidya, actor

Arundhati Roy, author

Naseeruddin Shah, actor

Ratna Pathak Shah, actor

Soni Razdan, actor

Swara Bhasker, actor {{/usCountry}}

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