Who is Amir Hamza? Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder hospitalised with serious injuries

Co-founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Amir Hamza, was reportedly hospitalised after sustaining injuries during an accident at his residence in Lahore. LeT founding member Amir Hamza was hospitalised after an accident at his residence in Lahore.(Lt Col Shubhankar Mishra (Rtd)/X)

Amir Hamza, who belongs to the terror outfit which is banned in India, is undergoing treatment after he was escorted to the hospital under the security cover of the ISI (Pakistan's spy agency) following an accident at his home, reported India Today. Details of his injuries and the incident are still unknown.

Amir Hamza, one of 17 founders of the LeT, has been designated as a global terrorist by the United States Treasury Department in 2012. Further, he is known to have played a crucial role in fundraising, recruiting and releasing detained militants.

The 66-year-old's death comes soon after Abu Saifulla, another high ranking Lashkar operative, was killed by unidentified gunmen in the country mere days ago.

Who is Amir Hamza?

Born on May 10, 1959, Hamza belongs to Gujranwala city in Pakistan's Punjab province and is often referred to as the ‘Afghan Mujahideen’. He was appointed to the central committee of the LeT by fellow terror operatives Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki.

Hamza, who belongs to Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province, was an active terrorist who was active in India in the early 2000s. He and Saifullah, who was killed earlier this month, were part of the group behind the 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

In 2018, following financial crackdowns on LeT-affiliated charities Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation by Pakistani authorities, Hamza allegedly distanced himself from the terror organisation, as per The Militant Leadership Monitor

Soon after, he founded another group named Jaish-e-Manqafa, supposedly to continue militant operations, including in Jammu and Kashmir. The new terror outfit remains active.

Hamza was also one of the key ideologues of the organisation and editor of the outfit's publications. He has authored several books including Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat in 2002 (Caravan of Proselytising and Martydom), Mainey Bible Se Pucha Qur’an Kyun Jaley ? (I Asked the Bible Why the Qurans were Set Alight) and more.