Who is Campbell Wilson, Air India's new boss? 5 facts

Campbell Wilson on Thursday was announced as the new chief executive officer and managing director of Air India. The Air India board cleared Wilson's appointment subject to necessary regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairperson Ilker Ayci as the new CEO of the Indian airline but he declined the role two weeks after the appointment.

Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, has resigned to take the top job at Air India. Here are five things you need to know about the new Air India boss.



1. An alumnus of University of Canterbury in New Zealand, Wilson holds a Masters of Commerce degree in business administration with a first class honours.



2. He started his career as a management trainee with Singapore Airlines (SIA) in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for the firm in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot which he led till 2016.



3. Wilson later served as the Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) of SIA where he oversaw pricing, distribution, eCommerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, global sales, Tata Sons said in the statement.



4. Wilson returned for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot, the low cost carrier in 2020, which he held the post before resigning for his stint at Air India.



5. The New Zealander's last day at Scoot will be on June 15 where he will be replaced by he will be replaced by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice president, sales and marketing, Singapore Airlines.

